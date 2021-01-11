Halliburton Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.12 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after buying an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

