Halma plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Halma has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.72.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

