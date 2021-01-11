Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.71 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.29.

HALO stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. 11,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,499. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

