Halving Coin Market Cap Hits $75,510.58 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,510.58 and $12.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Halving Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114057 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00066423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Token Trading

Halving Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

