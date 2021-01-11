Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $80.06 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 239,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 424.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

