Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.59. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 226,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.