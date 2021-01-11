Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.61 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $44.61 million and $2.53 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,348.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.49 or 0.03127368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00395166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.63 or 0.01370975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00540058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00479515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00256176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 347,773,800 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

