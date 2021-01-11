Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) vs. DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Financial Contrast

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 58.73% 9.07% 3.39% DiamondRock Hospitality -11.06% -2.84% -1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 DiamondRock Hospitality 3 5 4 0 2.08

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential downside of 28.52%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $6.48, indicating a potential downside of 24.42%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $141.58 million 36.68 $81.56 million $1.18 58.39 DiamondRock Hospitality $938.09 million 1.82 $183.49 million $1.07 8.01

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

