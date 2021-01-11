Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.00

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 42162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.84.

About Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

