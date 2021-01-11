Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 1,029.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610,160 shares during the quarter. Harbor Custom Development accounts for about 3.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 50.88% of Harbor Custom Development worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sterling Griffin sold 82,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $380,171.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HCDI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

