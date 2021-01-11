Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Harsco worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

