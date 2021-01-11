HashCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $63,139.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $205,623.57 and $63,139.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

