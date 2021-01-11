Hashgard Market Capitalization Achieves $9.89 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $297,156.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00328640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.66 or 0.03865674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

