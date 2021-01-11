Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.83

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

