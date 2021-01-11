Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lowered to Underperform at Cowen

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $903.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.