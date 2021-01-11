Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $33.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

COLL opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $750.08 million, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

