Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $33.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
COLL opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $750.08 million, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
