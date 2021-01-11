HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,559 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.