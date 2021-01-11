HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.31% of HCI Group worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $427.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

