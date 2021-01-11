Head to Head Contrast: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) vs. Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summer Infant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summer Infant and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.51% -12.69% -0.81% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summer Infant and Jason Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.19 -$4.16 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Summer Infant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Summer Infant and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Summer Infant has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Jason Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through international distributors, representatives, and retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

