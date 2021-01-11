Head-To-Head Contrast: Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) vs. Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Woori Financial Group and Erste Group Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Erste Group Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 11.76% 5.45% 0.37% Erste Group Bank 10.26% 4.23% 0.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Erste Group Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $9.18 billion 0.72 $1.62 billion $6.96 3.96 Erste Group Bank $10.87 billion 1.28 $1.65 billion $1.81 8.92

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erste Group Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Woori Financial Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc. engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities. The company is also involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and others, asset securitization, and other service and credit financing businesses. It serves individual, business, and institutional customers. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. The company provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. It also offers account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, factoring, and structured trade finance; letters of credit, documentary collections, guarantees, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; and corporate finance advisory and research services. In addition, the company offers trading and market services; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management services; custody, depository, cash management, and trade and export finance services; loan syndication; and asset/liability management services. Further, the company provides discretionary portfolio management services and investment funds. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,373 branches. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

