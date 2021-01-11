Head-To-Head Survey: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) versus ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and ReGen Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40% ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Haemonetics and ReGen Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $988.48 million 6.58 $76.53 million $3.31 38.69 ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than ReGen Biologics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and ReGen Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 ReGen Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $124.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than ReGen Biologics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of ReGen Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haemonetics beats ReGen Biologics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ReGen Biologics Company Profile

ReGen Biologics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the repair and generation of soft tissue in humans, primarily for orthopedic applications. The company's proprietary collagen matrix technology includes applications in orthopedics, general surgery, spine, cardiovascular, and drug delivery. Its products include Menaflex collagen meniscus implant device, for use in surgical procedures for the reinforcement and repair of soft tissue injuries of the medial meniscus; and SharpShooter Tissue Repair System, an instrument that allows surgeons to place needles in hard-to-reach locations of the meniscus. The company sells its products in the United States, the European Union, the Republic of South Africa, Canada, Australia, Chile, and Japan. ReGen Biologics Inc. was formerly known as Aros Corp and changed its name to ReGen Biologics Inc. in November, 2002. ReGen Biologics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey. On April 8, 2011, ReGen Biologics Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 14, 2011.

