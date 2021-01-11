HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202,086.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $143.94 million and approximately $202,086.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

