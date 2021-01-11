HEIDI (HDI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,595.34 and $11.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

