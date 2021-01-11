Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $214.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $230.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.