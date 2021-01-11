Helium Hits Market Capitalization of $86.41 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $86.41 million and $507,386.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium token can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,393,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.