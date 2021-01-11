HelloGold Trading 23.4% Higher This Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, HelloGold has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $157,295.43 and $31.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

