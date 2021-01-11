Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,631.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

Helpico can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

