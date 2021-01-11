Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,334.61

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,334.61 ($17.44) and last traded at GBX 1,319.81 ($17.24), with a volume of 19369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,295 ($16.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 922.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,290.25.

In other news, insider Davina Curling purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

