Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 105,594 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

