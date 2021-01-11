Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

