HEX (HEX) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $11.93 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048770 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001468 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002747 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013829 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

