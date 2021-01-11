HEX Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $11.48 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045147 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001394 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,138% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002773 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002740 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013821 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

