Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,440 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

