Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,236 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

