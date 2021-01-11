Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,167 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $28,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $197.03. 69,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

