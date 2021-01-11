Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,044 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after acquiring an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,081,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $274,844,000 after acquiring an additional 575,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,480. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

