Hexavest Inc. Has $11 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,682 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $93.64. 29,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,940. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

