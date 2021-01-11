Hexavest Inc. Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,018 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $118.42. 34,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,540. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $118.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,418 shares of company stock worth $10,252,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

