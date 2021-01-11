Hexavest Inc. Has $23.35 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,723 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $270.98. The company had a trading volume of 75,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.89 and its 200 day moving average is $271.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

