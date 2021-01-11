Hexavest Inc. Has $31.84 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 85,656 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $31,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.54. 139,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

