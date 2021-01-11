Hexavest Inc. Has $34.84 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 243,475 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 227,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 74,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103,920. The company has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

