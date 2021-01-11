Hexavest Inc. Has $37.63 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,018 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded up $20.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.64. The stock had a trading volume of 372,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The stock has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

