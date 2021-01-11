Hexavest Inc. Has $61.82 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839,041 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.72. 1,248,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,198,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

