Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

AVGO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $446.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,180. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $449.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

