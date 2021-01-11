Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,859 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.74. 21,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.76. The company has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

