Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 109,764 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after acquiring an additional 291,147 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,349,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in NetApp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,204,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.45. 22,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.