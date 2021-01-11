Hexavest Inc. Sells 191,563 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 191,563 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Intel stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. 811,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,899,219. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.