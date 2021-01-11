Hexavest Inc. Sells 5,086 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,809.25.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $28.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,778.60. 23,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,766.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,602.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

