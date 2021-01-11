Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,288 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $39.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,143.48. 82,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,148.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

