Hexavest Inc. Sells 97,216 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,216 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. 116,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

